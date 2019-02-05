The Curse of Oak Island: The team may have found concrete evidence of Roman presence on the island

Rick Lagina and concrete at Smith’s Cove. Pic credit: History

A shocking new discovery at Smith’s Cove on this week’s The Curse of Oak Island suggests that the origin of the enigmatic Oak Island mystery could date much earlier, and be much more profound, than we could have ever imagined!

It’s safe to say that the treasure-hunting team led by Rick and Marty Lagina expected wood, lots of wood, to be dredged up as they excavated the now dry Smith’s Cove. But concrete?

Last week they were stunned to find not one but two unexplained wooden constructions. One looks to be the L-shaped structure that Dan Blankenship stumbled across in the 1970s, while the other is more inscrutable, possibly the Hedden Wharf built by treasure-hunter Gilbert Hedden in 1936, or an ancient slipway upon which he built the wharf.

The preview for this week’s episode, “Slipway When Wet,” teases that the team may now have inexplicably found concrete in this same area.

As the dig takes place, a stunned Rick asks, “What in the world is that?” to which archeologist Laird Niven replies, “It’s concrete.”

Rick then notes that the Romans had concrete, and that there is absolutely no previous record of anything like it being found in Smith’s Cove.

Meanwhile, Marty reports more exciting news — the team may finally be on the verge of understanding what’s below H8. “We’re going to use every available technology to help solve this mystery,” he says, after they discover what could be a square column and the side of a large cavity.

Is this evidence of the fabled Chappell vault? Last week the team decided to try and solve the mystery of H8, and the legendary vault, by having ROC Equipment initiate a digging operation with a 50,000 pound rotating oscillator which will drive down, and lift up, 50 and 60 inch wide drilling caissons.

The goal is to create an underground vacuum with the oscillator, causing what may be the vault to fall back down to where it was before it was displaced. It is the most ambitious effort ever undertaken to excavate and locate the Money Pit.

After sinking an unprecedented amount of time and money into the Money Pit area, have the team finally found evidence of treasure?

