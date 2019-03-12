The Curse of Oak Island: The team finds a possible treasure chest hinge as well as startling clues at the bottom of the ocean

On The Curse of Oak Island, the team decided to try an exciting, new tactic at H8 following the disastrous collapse at the enormous borehole. Will this approach finally give them the much-desired direct path to the Money Pit?

Meanwhile, Alex Lagina and Jack Begley dive deep in order to get to the bottom of mysterious underwater targets that may lead to a second flood tunnel system.

At Smith’s Cove, metal detecting expert Gary Drayton makes an intriguing find, a metal object he calls an inge. Could it be a hinge? Picking up the flat object, he exclaims, “here we go, ohhh that looks like an inge! What’s an inge doing down there?”

In the war room Marty Lagina tells the team, “Today we’re going to go over the offshore data,” and although he has doubts about just what the murky LIDAR images are, he decides to deploy divers in order to investigate the various anomalies, including a rocky projection and several triangular shadows.

Could there somehow be a connection between the three-sided shapes and the triangular swamp? Or perhaps these triangular shadows have a connection to the many triangular symbols that have been found carved in stone on the island? The possibilities are intriguing.

Because experts have informed the team that the shadows are pointing toward the Money Pit area, further exploration is called for.

Once the divers reach the ocean bottom, they conclude victory could be close at hand, “I think this might be what we’re looking for, looks like its pointing northeast.” Which is exactly where the Money Pit is located!

Have the team finally reached the end of the Holy Grail trail? Is this latest discovery the clue needed to unlock the 220 year old mystery that has captivated treasure hunters for centuries?

