The Curse of Oak Island season finale: Money Pit dive, gemstone revelations and quit or continue time

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 ends on an exciting note tonight — as the finale sees the team send a diver down the DMT shaft in a bid to finally identify the obstruction they have hit in the Money Pit.

The episode will also see more details revealed about the red gemstone brooch discovered by metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton last episode, and the Oak Island team will face their biggest decision of the season — whether to continue the hunt or throw in the towel and quit.

Preview footage at the end of last week’s episode showed diver Mike Huntley being lowered down into the DMT shaft’s 60in caisson on this week’s episode to try and identify the obstruction they hit earlier in the season, and saying over the radio: “It’s kind of wide like a plate.”

Jack Begley was also shown telling Rick Lagina as the dive was taking place: “We’ve found something Rick!”

The sneak peek at the end of last week’s episode also showed Gary Drayton telling the team that the gemstone he found last episode, which was thought could possibly be a ruby, was identified by a gemologist as being 500 years old. If correct, that would mean it would date from the 1500s.

A third scene showed the Oak Island team sitting round the table in the so-called ‘War Room’ with all the discoveries from Season 5 laid out in front of them, as long-time treasure-hunter Dan Blankenship said: “Oak Island is for real!”

Marty Lagina then joked with Dave Blankenship — who has regularly let it be known that he’s keen to find something “gold and shiny” on the island — saying: “A lot of this looks spendable David!” Marty then suggested the team celebrated, as Dan Blankenship added: “There’s treasure on Oak Island!”

A more recent trailer showed further footage of the DMT dive taking place, with Rick saying: “There’s something down there.” He added: “We’re going to get real answers. What is down there, and can we get it out?”

Marty Lagina was then shown saying: “It’s a very significant find,” while Craig Tester added via video-link: “It’s huge!”

The episode description for the finale reveals that it also shows the team deciding wether to continue the search for another year. Monsters and Critics told last week how we believe a Season 6 of The Curse of Oak Island is likely, but more information will be revealed tonight.

The description for tonight’s episode, Amazing Discoveries, reads: “It’s the season finale and the moment of truth for the Fellowship of the Dig, as the guys are faced with the burning question: quit or continue?”

What time is The Curse of Oak Island season finale?

Tonight’s Season 5 finale of The Curse of Oak Island will air at 9/8c, with the premiere of The Curse of Civil War Gold — featuring a hunt for $140million of gold bullion believed to be at the bottom of Lake Michigan — an hour later at 10/9c.

After that a short sneak-peek of next week’s ‘Drilling Down’ episode will be shown. The Drilling Down episode, titled The Puzzle Takes Shape, airs next Tuesday, March 13, at 8/7c.

Watch the trailer for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 finale below!

Curse of Oak Island | Season Finale What's down there? And, can they get it out? The dig comes to an end this Tuesday at 9/8c. Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Friday, March 2, 2018

