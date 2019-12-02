The Curse of Oak Island preview: Treasure buried on island could be French

Coming up on this week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island, Rick and Marty Lagina and their team uncover several astonishing finds — and hear a new theory links the tale of the island’s treasure to distant shores.

In a sneak peek for Season 7, Episode 5, titled Tunnel Visions, the team are seen gathering again near Smith’s Cove where Choice Drilling has been working to bring up promising evidence that may indicate an entryway to the Money Pit.

This time around, Marty is in charge of the bulldozer and Rick explains that the goal is to follow a trail that they hope will lead them directly to the Money Pit. Watching the proceedings, crane operator Billy Gerhardt suddenly shouts, “Oh wow, there it is!”

He is referring to a gaping hole in the earth where a flood of water is rushing out of a crevice. When historian Doug Crowell examines a handful of the muddy earth he declares, “that’s a look back in time boys, 159 years!”

Rick and Marty look stunned in response. Elsewhere, the footage — which aired at the end of last week’s episode, and some of which also features in the trailer below — the team meet with a guest in the war room who informs them, “you’re actually looking for some kind of a French treasure.”

Forgotten clues produce new leads as the fellowship of the dig zeroes in on the Money Pit. — Official description for Season 7 Episode 5, Tunnel Visions

Meanwhile, the preview indicates that the team may have finally hit pay dirt when Marty, back at Smith’s Cove, says, “Here comes our next core,” with Jack Begley excitedly responding, “this could be it, man!”

Whatever they have uncovered is significant, as archaeologist Laird Niven exclaims, “Oh, what the …!” According to Jack, the team have stumbled on to something spectacular, declaring, “we got it!”

What has the team uncovered that generates such a high level of excitement from the team members? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c