The Curse of Oak Island: Matty Blake says everything ‘absolutely real’ on show

The Curse of Oak Island’s ‘Drilling Down’ host Matty Blake says everything on the History show is “absolutely real”.

The TV and radio presenter, whose Season 5 run-down of the season airs next Tuesday, said the Lagina brothers and the show’s producers have too much integrity to show something fake.

And he told how after watching the show being filmed with his own eyes he could verify that “what you see is what you get”. His comments came after he was asked about the series in an interview with DigBoston.

He said: “I can tell you that everything you see on the show is absolutely real. The team at Prometheus who produce the show have so much integrity. And so do the Lagina brothers.

“They didn’t want cameras in the first place. They’d be hunting whether there were cameras or not. In fact they were hunting before the cameras came, and if the cameras left, they’d still be hunting. I’ve watched them film: What you see is what you get.”

Blake also said he would bet on there being a Season 6, which Monsters and Critics has already revealed is looking likely — and is even more so after the season finale.

He said that after the string of big finds by metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton this season he would be “shocked” if there wasn’t another season, and added that if he found Oak Island’s treasure he would BET it on the show returning.

Asked if there would be a Season 6, he said: “I can neither confirm nor deny; however, I will say this: Every year I have worked on the show, I have privately said to the people around me that they might not come back for another season.

“After this last season, with the introduction of Gary Drayton, who’s made significant amount [of] finds on the island, it’s like a lightning rod has gone off and they continue to keep making all kinds of discoveries.

“I would be absolutely shocked if there wasn’t a season six. If I could find the treasure on Oak Island, I would make a bet with it that there would be another season.”

A trailer for next week’s ‘Drilling Down’ episode reveals Blake being shown all the finds made by the team in Season 5 — including the medieval lead cross uncovered by Drayton which is thought to be the most significant discovery on the show to date.

The sneak peek also shows author and Knights Templar researcher Kathleen McGowan Coppens standing with Blake on the road next to the island’s famous swamp, and pointing at an area on the island saying: “That is where the treasure chamber is, but there is a tunnel that leads to the chamber — and the tunnel begins at the Money Pit.”

A third scene shows Marty Lagina leading Blake to the edge of an excavated pit, and saying: “Let me show you something that’s going to bring this all together for you. Have a look at that!”

Blake, who hosts The Matty & Nick Show on Boston radio station WAAF, says: “That’s not real,” before Marty replies: “Oh yeah that’s real.”

Watch the trailer below!

Drilling Down | Tonight at 8/7c The puzzle pieces are starting to fit together! Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down airs next Tuesday, March 13, at 8/7c on History.