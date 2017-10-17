Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

The Curse of Oak Island gets brand new artwork for Season 5

17th October 2017 by
Marty and Rick Lagina in the new artwork for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Marty and Rick Lagina inside a red cross in the new artwork for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Brand new artwork has been revealed for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 — with just three weeks to go until the hit series returns to History.

The brand new key art shows Marty and Rick Lagina inside a red “X marks the spot” sign as often found on treasure maps.

The series, History’s most popular show, is returning to our screens exactly three weeks today on November 7.

Click on the image below to see the artwork in full.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 artwork

The artwork for last season showed the brothers and a third member of the team at the top of a pit leading down to rocks that looked like a giant skull, symbolising the curse that is said to hang over Oak Island.

Oak Island Season 4 artwork

For Season 3 it was the island with a giant skull floating underneath the waters that surrounds it.

Oak Island Season 3 artwork

Prior to that the artwork showed the island from afar with part of it falling away into the Money Pit. Another image simply showed Rick and Marty as they stood beneath an ominous sky.

Oak Island previous artwork

Oak Island original photo showing Rick and Marty Lagina

What do you think of the new artwork? Let us know in the comments below or on our Facebook page.

The Curse of Oak Island returns to History for Season 5 on November 7.

Read more about The Curse of Oak Island.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages