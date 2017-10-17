The Curse of Oak Island gets brand new artwork for Season 5

Brand new artwork has been revealed for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 — with just three weeks to go until the hit series returns to History.

The brand new key art shows Marty and Rick Lagina inside a red “X marks the spot” sign as often found on treasure maps.

The series, History’s most popular show, is returning to our screens exactly three weeks today on November 7.

Click on the image below to see the artwork in full.

The artwork for last season showed the brothers and a third member of the team at the top of a pit leading down to rocks that looked like a giant skull, symbolising the curse that is said to hang over Oak Island.

For Season 3 it was the island with a giant skull floating underneath the waters that surrounds it.

Prior to that the artwork showed the island from afar with part of it falling away into the Money Pit. Another image simply showed Rick and Marty as they stood beneath an ominous sky.

What do you think of the new artwork? Let us know in the comments below or on our Facebook page.

