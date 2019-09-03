The Beets is back! Gold Rush new season announced and there’s a twist

It’s time to geek up as the gold diggers of Discovery have hit a milestone. It is their tenth anniversary as the number one show for the network bursting at the nonfiction television seams!

Discovery’s goldmine Gold Rush returns Friday, October 11, in a season fraught with new conflicts and even bigger stakes.

This season marks a decade of digging with legendary miner Tony Beets butting heads with his competitors, and Parker Schnabel continuing his ascent in the mining universe.

Today, Discovery released the announcement that spelled it all out:

Once gold fever strikes, it’s impossible to give it up. This season of GOLD RUSH marks a decade of digging with all-new claims, crews and challenges. Miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness are back and putting everything on the line in pursuit of the American dream.

What you can count on is that the year starts with a “major crisis” up in the Klondike.

Why? Water is the root of it. The water permits have failed to come through and at the worst time.

Economics is driving the rush as the price of gold is spiking, as newbies and unknown miners and prospectors flood into the area. Each miner is forced to take huge risks on lands unproven, and the newcomers are the twist, they are causing some real headaches!

Last season, new boss Rick Ness mined over a million dollar’s worth of gold on a claim of his own.

This season he upped his game to move his entire operation to the mountains above the historic mining town of Keno City in the Yukon.

Keno was the real deal back in the day. At the turn of the century, Keno attracted miners for its famed golden nuggets. Now Rick is on a quest to best the others and find nuggets he can show off for profit.

Literally, this is a do or die deal for him as he sunk his savings into the operation, and if he fails, he will be bankrupt.

Schnabel is also on the hook financially.

After years of hard work, this 25-year-old now owns his own claim. Parker shelled out a half-million dollars for a perfect spot. The new claim is so large it is well over twice the size of what Parker mined last season and would generally take three years to mine.

The last-but-not-least miner is Tony Beets. He has an early jump, but bad luck may swamp the Viking Dutchman at the Indian River operation after failing to get a permit.

It is up to his experienced three kids to save the family business from financial ruin. Kevin, Monica, and Mike have to help their pops in a bid to keep the empire from failure and ruin. And mum Minnie isn’t having any financial woes, you can count on that!

Discovery says: “It’s a crisis in the inhospitable wilderness of the Klondike. But one thing is certain. Once gold fever strikes, these crews will never give up.”

From Discovery:

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

“In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week on DiscoveryGO. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush and follow Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.”

The new season of Gold Rush premieres Friday, October 11, at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery