The Bachelor’s Hannah Sluss opens up her Instagram after filming wraps

Hannah Sluss is one of Peter Weber’s final women on this season of The Bachelor.

As Monsters & Critics reported this morning, filming has wrapped for the season and Peter could now be an engaged man. However, we don’t know who he chose.

Last week, he had Madison, Hannah, and Victoria left but Reality Steve has been unable to reveal who he chose as his future wife.

But he did reveal that Hannah Sluss made her Instagram profile public once again after returning home. And her profile gives us a glimpse into her life before The Bachelor.

Just a few weeks before filming, she posted a photo of herself in a summer dress with a caption that she didn’t think life could get any sweeter. This was just before she headed to California to film The Bachelor.

Browsing through her Instagram profile, it’s clear to see that she takes pride in her content. She’s often posing for professional photos.

Since ABC has yet to release her biography, it’s possible that she works as a model or influencer of some sort. Or maybe she’s just really good at taking photos or has friends who enjoy snapping a few pictures of her when they are out.

One of the last photos she shared before heading to The Bachelor mansion was one of her family. In the picture, she’s posing with what appears to be her parents, her brother and her sister.

In the caption, she reveals that “life is best when shared with the people that mean the most to you.”

It’s clear that she’s a family person, something that may come across on her hometown date with Peter Weber. She has yet to post anything since returning from The Bachelor.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.