The Bachelor star Peter Weber defends Hannah Ann after she’s compared to Luke Parker

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The 3-hour premiere of The Bachelor caused many reactions on social media on Monday.

One of those reactions had to do with Hannah Ann, an aggressive woman who interrupted the other women’s conversations with Peter three times. Plus, she scored the first impression rose.

So, when Peter Weber did an interview recently, he was quick to come to her defense. As it turns out, Weber was impressed with Hannah.

Peter stopped by Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, where he was confronted with the news that Hannah Ann reminded them of someone from Hannah Brown’s season last year.

“I’m going say something. Don’t get mad at me. We’ve only seen one episode,” Rachel told Peter during a discussion about the first episode. “But you know who Hannah Ann reminds me of in the way you talk about her? Everybody say it with me now: One. Two, Three! Luke P!”

“No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there. No,” Peter quickly responded, defending Hannah’s passion for showing her full self on the first night. “She was intentional, but that’s different.”

Of course, Peter Weber knows Luke Parker personally, as the two competed for Hannah Brown’s heart last season. And Rachel adds that she does realize that Peter knows Luke in a different way than viewers.

“Listen. You know him outside of all of that. You know him past the first episode. I’m only talking about first episode,” she explained. “We didn’t know he was like that. First episode it was like, wow, he’s really into this girl. He knows exactly what he wants. He’s very intentional in exactly what he wants to do. And she feels it as well. I’m just saying. We’ve only seen one episode.”

But Peter wasn’t letting Rachel get away with the comparison.

“Disagree, but that’s fine,” Peter replied.

“Hannah Ann brought me up, we to, like, the couch. She had drawn out this beautiful painting for me with her dad. Immediately starts going into her family and how important her family was to her. She’s so not like that,” he pointed out.

Viewers are just meeting Hannah for the first time, so it will be interesting to see how their relationship evolves moving forward.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.