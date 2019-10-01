Home > Smallscreen

The Bachelor spoilers: Who gets Peter Weber’s first impression rose?

1st October 2019 9:02 AM ET
Peter Weber
Peter Weber has given out his first impression rose. Pic credit: John Fleenor/ABC

Peter Weber has already gone through at least three rose ceremonies on his journey to find love on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. In addition, he’s given out a good handful of roses, including the first impression rose.

His season of The Bachelor began filming almost two weeks ago, and fans have been begging Reality Steve to spill the name of the woman who got the coveted first impression rose.

As it turns out, her name is Hannah Sluss.

ABC shared all of the casting photos of the women earlier in September to avoid any major leaks, so we already know what she looks like. In addition, it seems that she has some connections to the Bachelor nation already, as she’s close friends with Hannah G, who just got engaged on Bachelor In Paradise.

She works as a model, a pageant star, and was even in a music video for Chris Lane’s I don’t Know About You. It sounds like she fits right into the whole Bachelor nation with modeling, social media activity, and a desire to find that special someone.

Hannah Sluss
Hannah Sluss got the first impression rose. Pic credit: ABC

Cosmopolitan also reveals that she was the face of Sonic, America’s Drive-In. And while her clients may love her for her modeling work, there’s already drama brewing on The Bachelor. She competed and won against Kelsey, something that may be featured on the show.

And if you’re already digging Hannah as a possible finalist, Reality Steve wants to remind you that no woman has ever received the first impression rose and been the last woman standing.

And given the drama she supposedly has with some of the women, Peter may end up sending her home if there’s too much drama to deal with. It will be interesting to see how everything unfolds on the upcoming season of the show.

The Bachelor starts in January 2020.

