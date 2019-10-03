The Bachelor spoilers: Victoria’s ex reportedly performed during date with Peter causing drama

Peter Weber has been filming the newest season of The Bachelor, and he reportedly had a one-on-one date with a woman named Victoria this week. While he may have seen a connection with her, her past came with her on The Bachelor.

Reality Steve reported that Peter and Victoria had a date, where they saw Chase Rice in concert. As it turns out, she dated Rice before coming on the show, and she wasn’t happy about how he performed for herself and Peter, as they danced and kissed in front of a live audience.

(cont)…that’s why he follows her on IG. I don’t know how serious it was, how long it was for, or how/why it ended. But don’t think for a second Victoria being on today’s 1-on-1 wasn’t done on purpose. Will be interesting to see if anything comes of it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

Steve guesses that producers knew they had dated and set it up, so it could become an awkward moment for her. Perhaps, Victoria is already causing some trouble on the show. Maybe the producers wanted to put her in an uncomfortable situation.

Reality Steve reveals she was visibly upset after seeing that her ex-boyfriend would be serenading her and Peter during their date. Peter even talked to Chase first. Chase and Victoria also had a chat — in front of the cameras.

(UPDATE): Once they got off stage, Victoria was visibly upset talking to her producer with her arms crossed. Peter talked to Chase first. Then Victoria went to talk to Chase behind the tent w/ 2 camera crews filming the entire time. Soooo yeah, definitely more to this story. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

Some fans captured some footage from the date, and it’s clear that she feels uncomfortable.

That face you make when you find out the dude you were seeing pre-show is now performing at your 1-on-1 date with your new man pic.twitter.com/8QkkzFliZU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

Victoria reportedly wanted nothing to do with the date, and she couldn’t even look at her ex-boyfriend, who was about to perform and serenade the couple.

(VIDEO): Pretty much the moment Victoria realizes she’s walking up to a concert being performed by a guy she used to date. And being sick to her stomach. Victoria wanted no part of this. She can’t even look at Chase. pic.twitter.com/iyMFS476iX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

(VIDEO): And then you book it out of there dragging Peter behind you because you’re pissed pic.twitter.com/Flq9hFb7qP — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

After the show was over, she grabbed Peter’s hand and almost ran away from the concert. Surely, Peter understands how awkward everything was for her, but it will be interesting to see how producers handle this storyline.

Maybe Chase Rice will add information about Victoria that will sway Peter’s decision to keep her on the show.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Bachelor is set to return in January 2020.