The Bachelor spoilers: Pageant contestant spotted in Louisiana

Another woman appears to have been eliminated from The Bachelor. Peter Weber’s selection of women is getting smaller and another woman appears to be going home. Victoria Paul, the current Miss Louisiana, was spotted at a Louisiana airport yesterday after arriving home from filming The Bachelor.

Reality Steve posted on his Twitter account that while she could just be back in town to crown her successor, something that’s required by the winners, he does think that this could be a permanent elimination. Maybe Peter decided to cut her just before her required appearance, simply because he wasn’t feeling it and wanted to honor her previous commitment.

(CONTESTANT UPDATE): Victoria Paul seen arriving back at an airport in Louisiana today. I am aware that Miss Louisiana is tmrw night & could just be her back to crown her successor. But from what I’m hearing it looks like this is permanent. She’s been eliminated. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 17, 2019

He even shared a photo of Victoria coming back to the United States on Twitter. She sported a high bun, glasses, and a greenish-grey sweater. She also wore black shorts. She was smiling in the photo that was shared. No word on who picked her up or who took the photo.

(SPOILER): Victoria Paul arriving today back at the Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/FROLMgohkW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 17, 2019

It doesn’t look like she was devastated to be sent home if Peter called the shots and ended their romance. It’s possible that she herself felt that it was her time to go, especially since she had the previous commitment with Miss Louisiana. It’s no secret that the pageant world is important for some of the women on The Bachelor who have previously competed in pageants.

As fans saw on Colton Underwood’s season of the show, Hannah and Caelynn had heated exchanges because they knew one another from the pageant world. Reality Steve has already teased that this season will include drama from the pageant world but didn’t specify whether it will include Victoria Paul. Regardless, it doesn’t seem that Peter Weber fell in love with Victoria, as she’s now back in Louisiana.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2020.