The Bachelor premiere will be a 3-hour supersized episode with Hannah B

The Bachelor is almost a month away and ABC has just shared their first press release for the very first episode. As it turns out, the episode will be three hours long and will combine the first two episodes.

With commercials, this first dose of Peter Weber as The Bachelor will contain about 2 hours worth of content and one hour of commercials.

As per Reality Steve, the three-hour supersized episode will not include filler content as some of Hannah’s episodes had. This didn’t sit well with viewers, who were forced to watch recaps of the episodes during the season when they had expected a new episode. Perhaps ABC took notice of that and decided to pack two episodes into one.

The first press release for episode 1 is here: https://t.co/3MWeYKgFho. The premiere will be a 3 hr episode on Jan. 6th, but it won't be an hour of filler garbage like watch parties & hosts in different cities or whatever. It's basically eps 1 & 2 all in one 3 hr episode… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 3, 2019

…plans for the women and is part of, & that's where the cliffhanger to the episode will be. It'll end with the audience thinking that Hannah is about to join the show as a contestant, when anyone can clearly see that's not the case. But they're gonna make you think she does… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 3, 2019

During this first episode, we’ll see the first rose ceremony and the first group date of the season. We’ll also see the first one-on-one date, and then a second group date. This is where Hannah Brown crashes the party. Reality Steve reveals that the episode will end with a cliffhanger.

The press release for the episode reveals that Hannah is the host of the group date, where the women will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

However, Peter’s feelings are questioned when Hannah is spotted backstage, looking distraught. The cliffhanger is that Peter and Hannah may have unresolved feelings for one another, making the viewers think that she could come back to the show.

This was all part of the Bachelor trailer that was shared last week.

Does Hannah even have a boarding pass for this flight!? Watch Peter’s journey takeoff on Monday, January 6. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hhhtFewmKP — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 26, 2019

It will be interesting to see how Peter’s women deal with the return of Hannah. Since they were known for having sex four times during their Fantasy Suite date, one can imagine that some of the women will be intimated by her presence on the show.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.