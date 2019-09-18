The Bachelor predictions: Reality Steve has a favorite for Peter Weber already

Peter Weber was announced as the newest Bachelor during last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise. Fans went wild as Peter’s journey to find love will be broadcast on ABC in January 2020. And before Peter was announced as the new lead, ABC decided to share photos of all the women who will get a chance to compete for Peter’s heart.

While ABC published 30 women, only about half of those will actually compete on The Bachelor. And many of those will be sent home during the first episode. However, Reality Steve reveals that he already has a favorite for Peter.

Last week, he revealed that he believes he has found the one Peter will pick. He also explained that she was one of his personal favorites and if she doesn’t end up being picked, she could be the next Bachelorette. As he explained, she checked all the boxes and had no sketchy past.

Then, this week, he clarified, saying he was talking about Sarah Coffin.

This was what I tweeted. I was referring to Sarah Coffin. I never even said the word "beautiful." Never said she was the best looking girl the show ever had. It was an opinion I had based on nothing other than what I found online. Lets calm down now. https://t.co/RqLGfjsVi8 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 17, 2019

And here she is.

Of course, little is known about her thus far. Peter will meet her on Friday when the season starts filming and after that, Reality Steve will start learning more about her on the show. But from what he has found – or not found – thus far, it sounds like she could be the perfect fit for Peter and The Bachelor franchise.

All we know thus far is that she will be known as Sarah or Sarah C on The Bachelor and she’s from Knoxville, Tennessee. ABC has yet to release her age or occupation, but the network may release more details and a complete bio as we get closer to the premiere.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in January 2020.