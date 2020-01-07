Home > Smallscreen

The Bachelor eliminations: Who went home on The Bachelor tonight during Episode 1?

By
6th January 2020 11:16 PM ET
Peter Weber
Who went home on Episode 1 of The Bachelor? Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor started tonight and ABC aired a 3-hour episode. In that single episode, fans saw everything from the first meeting to a vow renewal.

But during the episode, a few women had to be eliminated.

During the first rose ceremony, which took place on the first night, the following women went home.

Maurissa

Maurissa
Maurissa is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Maurissa, the 23-year-old patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Georgia was sent home. She opened up about her 80-pound weight loss on the show.

Avonlea

Avonlea
Avonlea is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The self-proclaimed reserved Avonlea was eliminated. She is a 27-year-old cattle rancher and a model. She’s from Fort Worth, Texas.

Jade

Jade
Jade is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Jade was the 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona.

Kylie

Kylie
Kylie is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Kylie is the 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, California.

Megan

Megan
Megan is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Megan, the 26-year-old flight attendant from San Francisco, was also eliminated.

Katrina

Katrina
Katrina is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Katrina, a 28-year-old pro sports dancer from Chicago, Illinois, didn’t make the cut for Peter during the first episode.

Jenna

Jenna
Jenna is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Jenna, the 22-year-old nursing student from New Lexon, Illinois was sent home during the first rose ceremony.

Eunice

Eunice
Eunice is on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Eunice, the 23-year-old flight attendant, was sent home. She would be the third flight attendant to be booted from the show.

The episode continued with a group date that focused on aviation and a one-on-one date with Madison Prewett. She got to meet his family on this date.

The episode would continue with yet another group date where Hannah Brown would show up once again. The episode ended with Hannah and Peter talking about their break-up backstage and discussing whether they should give it a second chance.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.