The Bachelor eliminations: Who went home on The Bachelor tonight during Episode 1?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor started tonight and ABC aired a 3-hour episode. In that single episode, fans saw everything from the first meeting to a vow renewal.

But during the episode, a few women had to be eliminated.

During the first rose ceremony, which took place on the first night, the following women went home.

Maurissa

Maurissa, the 23-year-old patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Georgia was sent home. She opened up about her 80-pound weight loss on the show.

Avonlea

The self-proclaimed reserved Avonlea was eliminated. She is a 27-year-old cattle rancher and a model. She’s from Fort Worth, Texas.

Jade

Jade was the 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona.

Kylie

Kylie is the 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, California.

Megan

Megan, the 26-year-old flight attendant from San Francisco, was also eliminated.

Katrina

Katrina, a 28-year-old pro sports dancer from Chicago, Illinois, didn’t make the cut for Peter during the first episode.

Jenna

Jenna, the 22-year-old nursing student from New Lexon, Illinois was sent home during the first rose ceremony.

Eunice

Eunice, the 23-year-old flight attendant, was sent home. She would be the third flight attendant to be booted from the show.

The episode continued with a group date that focused on aviation and a one-on-one date with Madison Prewett. She got to meet his family on this date.

The episode would continue with yet another group date where Hannah Brown would show up once again. The episode ended with Hannah and Peter talking about their break-up backstage and discussing whether they should give it a second chance.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.