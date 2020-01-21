The Bachelor elimination recap: Who went home on The Bachelor tonight during Episode 3?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Bachelor star Peter Weber sent home another group of women, and the group of ladies that could become his wife is getting smaller.

During tonight’s rose ceremony, Chris Harrison removed a rose, sending home an extra woman. It’s clear that Peter knows who he has a connection with, and he doesn’t want to keep women around who are not there for the right reasons.

Here’s who Peter eliminated during Episode 3.

Alayah Benavidez

During tonight’s rose ceremony, Peter sent Alayah home. Alayah had been the primary source of drama throughout tonight’s episode, as she lied about who she knew on the show before coming in.

That lie seemed caused frustration for Peter, who questioned why she would feel the need to lie.

Even though she was in tears and fought to stay, Peter decided he couldn’t trust her and sent her home. The rose that Chris removed was likely going to Alayah.

Sarah Coffin

Sarah Coffin, the woman who had been named a fan-favorite from the beginning, was sent home. Peter didn’t provide a reason, but the two of them hadn’t spent much time together.

She also didn’t get much airtime as she wasn’t involved in the drama.

Alexa Caves

Fun and exciting Alexa was sent home during tonight’s episode. Peter didn’t provide a reason for the elimination, but time may not have been on their side.

While Alexa and Peter didn’t spend too much time together, Alexa was there for the women as they went through their respective drama.

Jasmine Nguyen

Lastly, Jasmine was sent home during tonight’s episode. Again, it appears that they didn’t have a connection as they didn’t spend too much time together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.