The Amazing Race recap: Who was eliminated on new episodes?

The Amazing Race recap covers two episodes from when the show returned Wednesday night.

The duo of Colin Guinn and Christie Woods came into the evening leading the race. All of the teams had to fly to Dubai, so it put all eight duos on the same flight.

Sisters Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater finished the first stop on the leg first and had a nice lead. That lead didn’t last long, as their cab driver got lost trying to drive them to the Detour. They ended up getting to the Detour last.

The teams had to decide whether to dress up as dinosaurs and search for eggs at a park or to do a virtual reality mission at the top of the tallest building in the world.

Who was eliminated during episode 5 of The Amazing Race?

Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce finished episode 5 in the first place spot, earning $5,000 each for winning the leg.

Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater couldn’t overcome early setbacks in the episode, especially after deciding to switch Detours after arriving at one of them.

Rachel and Elissa finished in a distant eighth place, far behind the rest of the teams. When they got to the mat, though, they were told by Phil it was a non-elimination leg of the race.

The Amazing Race Season 31, episode 6 recap

Becca and Floyd got to start out in front again after winning the leg to finish the last episode. Rachel and Elissa had to complete a Speed Bump at some point during their leg, which was to make up for finishing last during the previous leg.

It involved washing clothes.

The leg took place in Uganda and at the Detour, teams had to prepare food before moving on. Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes struggled a lot. A series of challenges then led the duos to a head-to-head challenge, which was the first of the season.

The head-to-head drum challenge was done in rounds, with the winner moving on and the loser forced to take on the next team to come along.

Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl won the leg during episode 6. They set the standard for the drum challenge, with the other teams starting to catch up and prepare for their own head-to-head matchups.

Who was eliminated on The Amazing Race?

The teams continued battling it out on drums as Janelle and Britney finally arrived at their other challenge. In the end, the final challenge was Rachel and Elissa vs Janelle and Britney.

The fourth team eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 31 was Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.