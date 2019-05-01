The Amazing Race 2019 cast: Season 31, episode 3 recap reveals leg winner

The Amazing Race 2019 cast is made up of former Big Brother houseguests, Amazing Race veterans, and Survivor castaways. There are 11 teams competing for the $1 million cash prize and the May 1 episode served as episode 3 of the spring 2019 season.

During the last episode of the show, Rupert and Laura Boneham finished last and had to be sent home. Previously, it was Arturo “Art” Velez and John James “J. J.” Carrell who were eliminated on the first episode of the season.

One team from Survivor and one from The Amazing Race had been sent packing, leaving just nine teams left competing on the show.

The Amazing Race Season 31, episode 3 recap

A Detour came early in the new episode. The nine remaining teams had to decide whether to fish for prawns or learn a dance routine in light-up suits. Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce finished their challenge first, doing exceedingly well at the dance. It allowed them to take the lead heading toward the Roadblock.

Several teams, including Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, got lost even getting to the Detour. Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes also got “lost for an hour” trying to find the right location. Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater had a lot of trouble with the challenge, as did Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle.

The Roadblock involved learning a karaoke song, which made for some really funny moments during the episode. Floyd made quick work of it, keeping his team way ahead in this leg of the race. Other teams were not as successful and no team did it as quickly as Floyd had when he was up.

The Roadblock ended up being where many of the trailing teams were able to catch up, as some of the leading teams were having trouble learning the karaoke lyrics. Before anyone else was even shown finishing the Roadblock, a scene had Floyd and Becca finishing the leg and winning a trip for two to The Bahamas.

Who went home on The Amazing Race May 1 episode?

Following Floyd and Becca, the team of Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel from Big Brother finished in second place again. Colin Guinn and Christie Woods then came in third place. Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl finished fourth, followed by Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins from Survivor in fifth. Janelle and Britney finished in sixth and then Rachel and Elissa came in seventh.

Leo and Jamal finished as the eighth-place team, meaning Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle finished in last place. Phil told them it was a non-elimination round, though, with a warning that a Speed Bump is coming during the next episode.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.