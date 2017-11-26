Tensions explode as 90 Day Fiance stars Nicole and Azan fight in street

Tensions between Nicole and Azan explode on this week’s 90 Day Fiance — as the pair erupt in a fight in the street.

The pair’s argument comes in a heated episode after last week saw Azan reveal that he is not completely attracted to Nicole and try to get her to lose weight.

The fight happens as the cameras roll, with Azan trying to walk off as Nicole grabs on to the arm of his leather jacket.

He manages to get free by flinging his arm before Nicole reacts by pushing him in the chest as the drama unfolds.

This week’s 90 Day Fiance, titled Out of Nowhere, also sees Annie concerned at David’s drinking, Luis worrying about not being single any more, and Andrei laying down rules for Elizbeth’s bachelorette party.

Meanwhile, Evelyn’s family start to see the real David and a friend of Josh’s is unsure about Aika.

Things are getting heated on #90DayFiance! Tune in Sunday at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Saturday, November 25, 2017

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.