Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are headed back to court over new drama

Amber Portwood is dragging Andrew Glennon back to court because of their escalating drama. The Teen Mom OG star claims that she got screwed out of spending time with the couple’s son James over the holiday season.

In addition, James supposedly suffered a vicious dog bite that Amber claims Andrew tried to cover up.

TMZ is reporting that Amber and Andrew’s custody agreement allowed her to spend time with James during the holidays. But she argues in court documents that Andrew decided to leave the state with James without giving her proper notice.

Then, Amber claims she was notified on Christmas Day after James was “nipped” by a family dog and landed himself in the emergency room. Amber argues that it took Andrew three days before he sent her a picture of the injury and that Andrew never informed her of the emergency room trip until much later.

Interestingly, in the court documents, Portwood explains that James had a black eye and a bandaged nose, which indicates that the injury was much more than a nip from a dog.

In addition, Amber claims that Andrew violated their agreement when he posted a photo of James on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. The goal with the filing is that Amber wants Andrew to be held in contempt of court for violating various points of the custody agreement, including taking James out of state and posting to Instagram.

On top of everything, Amber is asking that Andrew pay for her legal expenses. This is just the latest in their bitter custody battle. While Amber agreed to a plea deal in the domestic violence case, serving 906 days of probation, she’s still fighting for custody of James. If she sticks to her probation deal, the charges will be dropped.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.