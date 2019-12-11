Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus wanted relationship with John to work, wants someone to appreciate her

Briana DeJesus was asked about her breakup with John Rodriguez on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that aired on MTV last night. Briana was confronted by Dr. Drew, who couldn’t understand why the relationship had to end so suddenly.

As viewers know, Briana and John had a conversation in New York, which wasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2. John didn’t want it filmed, so the two talked about why things didn’t work out.

Briana told viewers during the reunion that she had said she loved him and he didn’t say it back. She wanted someone who could commit to her.

Even though she would continue to deny that she wanted to work things out, she later said that she did. As it turns out, Briana may want something that she simply feels John can’t give her – a commitment to be with her, appreciate her, and move for her. As she shared with the audience during the reunion, she wanted John to fight for her and he didn’t.

And it seems like she’s still struggling now to find that special someone in her life. Just this week, she shared a tweet ahead of the Teen Mom 2 reunion Part 2, where she points out that she wishes she had someone to help her out and not give up on her.

Sometimes I wish I had somebody real in my life to help me out and not give up on me but I can’t forget that I have myself and I’m learning that myself is enough! — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 10, 2019

She also wrote that she was learning to rely on herself and that she was enough for Stella and Nova. Fans reminded her that she also had her mother and her sister to help out. But given her failed relationships, it sounds like Briana DeJesus wants a partner who can be both a spouse for her and a dad to her kids. John doesn’t seem o be that for her.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.