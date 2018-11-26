Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra reveal they separated on show

Teen Mom OG is dealing with some heavy storylines and tonight one, in particular, has viewers stunned. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together for over a decade and have denied marital issues for years. Now, it looks like things are finally coming to a head in their marriage.

Over the last year or so, Catelynn Lowell has been through a lot. She miscarried a baby last year just before Thanksgiving.

That triggered a lot of emotions and sent her to rehab in almost back-to-back stints. Catelynn caught a lot of flack for her decision to leave her toddler daughter home with Tyler Baltierra while she was gone for weeks at a time.

There have been plenty of rumors about marital issues between Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra including separation and divorce. They have taken a united front with the denials, but tonight’s episode proves that some of the rumblings were indeed true.

To complicate matters further, Catelynn Lowell announced she is pregnant again just a few months ago. The two of them were trying to work on their marriage and now, they have a surprise pregnancy to deal with.

Of course, the decision to live separate for a month wasn’t easy as Catelynn is pregnant and will have to take care of Nova as well.

At this point, it looks like Catelynn and Tyler have reconciled. They have been sharing photos on social media.

Their separation would have been a few months ago, as the show is taped in advance. It did come as a shock, especially given the complete denials they both put out when fans would ask if they were going through tough times.

Tyler Baltierra has been doing individual counseling and that helped him realize he was no longer happy in his marriage. He stepped up to the plate for his daughter while Catelynn Lowell was getting treatment. Both have had traumatic lives and hopefully, they can find their way back to each other.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.