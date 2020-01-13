Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie welcome second baby

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer have welcomed another child into the world. The two met their new baby girl on New Year’s Day.

The couple named their daughter Stella Rhea.

The name Rhea comes from Ryan’s mom Jen’s side of the family and is considered a family name. Stella came into the world weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

Mackenzie gave birth before her due date, which means the MTV crew was nowhere nearby when she gave birth. It was also the first day of the year, which is a national holiday.

“We’re so excited. She looks like Mackenzie! It was unexpected. One push and she was here!” Ryan’s father has told The Sun about the birth and meeting another grandchild of his.

Stella is the couple’s second child. They have one son, Jagger, together. Ryan missed the birth of Jagger as he was in rehab for his heroin addiction.

“It was great for him to be there,” says Larry about his son’s presence at the birth.

Ryan already has another son, Bentley, 11, from his relationship with Maci Bookout. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous marriage, Hudson.

Mackenzie announced the pregnancy in July, revealing she was having a baby girl and that the Edwards family would welcome her in January 2020.

After announcing the birth of their daughter, Mackenzie shared a few pictures of their new baby girl on Instagram. The photos don’t show Stella’s face but it’s clear that they are enamored with newborn.

Ryan appears to be doing great after spending time in rehab for his heroin addiction and being in legal trouble after walking out of a bar without paying a year ago. Since that time, he appears to have stayed out of trouble.

Ryan and Mackenzie cut ties with MTV back in 2018, but it has been reported that the two appear to be back in front of the cameras for the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.