Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith arrested: DWI charge and possible legal problems facing him

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffth was arrested yesterday in North Carolina. The charge is for driving while impaired.

He was reportedly picked up by Wake County cops and he was placed behind bars. He is being held on a $10,000 bail, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. He is currently waiting to see a judge, which is expected to happen today.

The Ashley reports that he has an “awaiting trial” status, which could indicate that he has pleaded not guilty. However, it could also be an automatic status until the accused sees a judge.

The report doesn’t go into detail about what the impairment was. It could have been alcohol or drugs. This isn’t the first time that Nathan has faced charges for driving while under the influence. It happened back in 2013 as well.

For years, Nathan has fought for custody of Kaiser, because he feels that Kaiser isn’t safe living with Jenelle Evans and David Eason. However, a judge may not see it that way, especially after Nathan was just arrested and kept in jail with a $10,000 bail amount.

As for Jenelle Evans, she has yet to address the arrest on social media. She recently decided to cut all paid ads on her Twitter account, so she could share more of her own content. Her followers were not thrilled about all of the sponsored content on her Twitter account — content she was reportedly profiting from.

Nathan Griffith hasn’t filmed Teen Mom 2 in years. He wasn’t fired, but he started focusing on his new relationship at the time and MTV didn’t see a need to follow him as he moved on from Jenelle. Other than a Being Nathan special that aired on MTV, he hasn’t filmed for the network in years.

