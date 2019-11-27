Teen Mom 2: Chelsea DeBoer left angry after Adam’s mom asks to change visitation rules

Chelsea DeBoer isn’t happy about the way things are unfolding with Adam Lind’s parents.

For a while, Chelsea has asked Adam to step up and be a father to Aubree by using visitation centers to see her. However, he’s never made an effort to do that.

So when Adam’s mother called Chelsea during the season finale of Teen Mom 2, DeBoer was shocked.

As you can see in the clip below, Adam’s mom wants to change the rules, so Adam can see his daughter at his parents’ home when Aubree is visiting her grandparents. But Chelsea isn’t ready to change the rules for Adam, who isn’t making an effort.

All Chelsea has ever asked of Adam is to make an effort with his daughter. She wants him to step up, get a job, and show his daughter that he cares about her. However, he has failed to do all of this and continues to struggle with unemployment, supposed drug problems, and arrests.

During the phone call, Adam’s mother Donna said something that was blurred out by production, prompting Chelsea to say, “You’re not going to talk to me like that!”

Aubree has continued to see Adam’s parents as her biological grandparents. It is only Adam who Chelsea doesn’t trust.

Adam Lind is also the biological father to Paislee, a child that was born while Chelsea was filming Teen Mom 2. However, he was absent from her life and signed over his parental rights.

Even though Chelsea has expressed a desire for Cole to legally adopt Aubree as his daughter, Adam doesn’t appear ready to give her up too.

Adam hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 for a few years, saying that the money wasn’t enough to keep him on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.