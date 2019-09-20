Tayshia Adams gives update on JPJ relationship after rumors of split

Tayshia Adams realized that she had made a mistake by dumping John Paul Jones during the Bachelor In Paradise finale. She admitted to Chris Harrison during the reunion that she had done nothing but think about him since leaving the beach that day in Mexico.

She brought a film crew with her to surprise John, who was shocked to hear that she hadn’t stopped thinking about him. He asked her to be his girlfriend and the two left the reunion special being a couple.

But within hours, it was reported that the two were no longer together.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, Reality Steve claimed that he believed they were no longer together. He also claimed that sources were telling him that they had split. But both Tayshia and John Paul Jones were posting photos of them together.

Now, fans are asking Tayshia directly about her relationship status. And as it turns out, she claims that Steve is wrong about his guesses.

Reality Steve defended himself in his original post that we covered yesterday, revealing that while they were putting on a public front about their relationship, he was hearing other stories from sources. He claimed that he kept hearing that they had indeed split, but Tayshia insists that he’s wrong and that they are indeed together.

Only time will tell whether they are still together. They are currently trying a long-distance relationship, so they may not be able to take a photo together to prove Steve wrong. Keep an eye out for posts they share together to get an update about their relationship status, as Instagram may be the best place for these kinds of updates.

Bachelor In Paradise is done for the season but will return next summer.