Taylor Selfridge on Teen Mom’s racist tweets: See the messages Cheyenne Floyd confronts her over on season finale

Taylor Selfridge isn’t on Teen Mom OG as a continuous personality, but she has been a topic of conversation for Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton as Cory has rekindled his romance with her.

Cory and Taylor first hooked up when they filmed the first season of Ex On The Beach, another MTV show, but Taylor has yet to film Teen Mom OG — that is, until next week’s season finale.

While Cory continues to defend his relationship with Taylor to viewers and to Cheyenne, her past is coming back to haunt her.

As Teen Mom OG wrapped up last night, previews for next week’s episode reveal that Cheyenne wants to address what she describes as Taylor’s “racist tweets” from a few years ago.

It all comes down to this… Here’s what’s happening on next week’s season finale of #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/vYIy0zmc61 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) August 13, 2019

Taylor made the controversial tweets years before Cheyenne Floyd was even considered for Teen Mom OG, but Cheyenne says she doesn’t feel comfortable having Taylor near her daughter Ryder before she gets to address the tweets with her.

And that’s exactly what will happen during next week’s episode. In case you had no idea who Taylor was back in 2012 and 2013, here are some screenshots of the tweets in question:

In several screenshots, the dates are labeled as being from 2012 and 2013, which is six to seven years ago. It will be interesting to see how Taylor defends herself.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor Selfridge has faced criticism. Back in the summer of 2018, she was slammed on Twitter for spitting on Alicia on Ex On The Beach.

#taylorselfridge made my skin crawl when she spit on #alicia on #ExOnTheBeach like the bitch KNOW she was wrong lol thats why she’s disabled her comments on IG she was getting dragged for dear life 😂😂and wouldve gotten her ass beat had they not been holding alicia back — cuttino sama (@Hi_IFinesse) June 16, 2018

Sad to see everyone hating on #taylorselfridge. Yeah spitting on Alicia was probably not the best but how would you feel about a woman trying to take your man and having to live in that situation. #stillteamtaylor — Melissa Lynn (@xomelissalynn) June 16, 2018

As for Cory, he doesn’t seem to see her racist tweets or her spitting on another woman as reasons to break things off with her. In January of this year, he shared a tweet that people had plenty of “opinions nowadays” and that they should mind their own business.

It’s uncertain whether his message was in relation to Taylor, but he clearly doesn’t care what people think about his decisions.

Everybody has opinions nowadays some people just need to shut the hell up 🤫 especially if you have nothing to do with the situation — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) January 21, 2019

As for Cheyenne, she didn’t address the racist tweets on Teen Mom OG before now, possibly because Taylor’s relationship with Cory is getting more serious.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.