Tana Turns 21, Tana Mongeau’s reality series, premieres to mixed reviews from fans

Tana Mongeau is a force to be reckoned with on YouTube, and the famous social media ne’er do well has broken into the world of reality TV with her own reality show.

Sort of.

Although there was a ton of hubbub about Tana getting her own show, it really isn’t her a reality show so much as an extended web series. The social media star, who is bouncing back from her failed TanaCon last year, has been catching social media headlines with some of her publicity stunts, including an engagement after just a few short weeks of dating her boo, Jake Paul.

The “reality series” debuted last night on MTV’s YouTube channel to mixed reviews. As Tana comes with a built-in audience, it was clear that her fans would already be watching.

The major complaint was that they felt the editing was bad and that it made Tana look bad. Others were disappointed that the show was only 15 minutes long and wished that the episodes showcased more of Tana’s life.

Some also stated that they were disappointed this was a web series and not an actual television show, especially in the wake of so much hype.

We’re only 24 hours in and the likes to dislikes ratio is still pretty impressive, and it has over 2.5 million views. So, it’s only a matter of time to see if fans keep tuning in to watch the drama unfold.