Tamra Judge’s husband Eddie ‘kissed a guy with tongues’ says man of honor at their wedding

The “man of honor” at Tamra Judge’s wedding has claimed he saw her husband Eddie making out with a guy — with tongues.

Ricky Santana made the allegation on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

It comes after Tamra and co-star Vicki Gunvalson have been involved in an ongoing feud on the Bravo show after Vicki shared a rumor to Kelly Dodd that Eddie was “secretly gay”.

Santana and Tamra are no longer thought to be such close friends after he showed up to Vicki’s birthday on last night’s RHOC episode.

The conversation came about after Kelly Dodd started talking about how a friend had told her that “everyone” at a gym “thought he was gay”.

Former Housewife Gretchen Rossi, who was also at Vicki’s birthday, then asked Santana: “So do you know if Eddie’s gay or not?”

He replied: “I saw him making out with a guy.” When asked to back it up — and if it was just a “goodbye I’ll see you later” kind of kiss — he added: “No, no no, making out with a tongue.”

Asked by Kelly why he hadn’t told Tamra about it, he said: “Because I thought that was something they were just into. I thought that she was ok with that.”

Back in 2013, Ricky posted on Twitter how he was honored to be “gay of honor” (maid of honor) at Tamra and Eddie’s wedding.

What a honor 2 be "gay of honor"(maid of honor) at my beautiful friends @TamraBarney fairytale wedding 2 her love of her life @eddiejudge — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) May 23, 2013

Last night Tamra took to Instagram to slam the “homophobic bullies” behind the rumor:

We told last month how Tamra and Vicki end up embroiled in a fierce fight later this season when they come face-to-face during a group trip to Iceland.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.