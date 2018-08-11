Sweet Home Sextuplets: TLC introduces the Waldrop family

Sweet Home Sextuplets is coming to TLC and you won’t want to miss it! The new show will chronicle a family of five who is about to more than double in size. Courtney and Eric Waldrop are beginning what may be the biggest adventure of their lives.

A sneak peek of the show will air Monday, August 13, right after an all-new Counting On at 10/9c. Fans will get to start Sweet Home Sextuplets when Courtney Waldrop is already 25 weeks pregnant and it will continue to follow her journey until all of the babies are brought home.

TLC has already had plenty of success with shows about multiples but Courtney and Eric Waldrop are a little different. They live in Alabama on a sheep farm.

The couple welcomed a singleton first but then learned of a blood clotting disorder Courtney had after a miscarriage. After turning to fertility treatments, the Waldrops welcomed twin boys.

They yearned for one more baby and again sought the help of fertility specialists. That is when Courtney and Eric Waldrop got the life-changing news. They would be expecting sextuplets this time around.

The premiere episode welcomes fans into the fold when Courtney Waldrop is on strict bed rest at 25 weeks. She is dealing with an incredibly high-risk pregnancy and NICU stays for the babies are inevitable.

Sweet Home Sextuplets will chronicle everything from the bed rest to the journey home for all six of the Waldrop sextuplets. There will be plenty of real moments moms can relate to on the newest TLC show.

Courtney and Eric Waldrop will be trying to navigate how to take care of six newborns while also being present for their three older children. Sleepless nights and working through unchartered territory are something the Waldrops will be dealing with for the foreseeable future.

For now, TLC has given Sweet Home Sextuplets six one-hour episodes that will begin in September. As for what the future holds for the Waldrops, that is unclear at the moment. Fans will have to tune in and see what all the hype is about.

Sweet Home Sextuplets premieres September 18 at 10/9c on TLC.