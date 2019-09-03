Survivor Season 39 release date: When does show return to TV in fall 2019?

The Survivor Season 39 release date is closely tied to the Big Brother 21 season finale. This is a big season for the reality competition show, especially with how much the network is building toward Season 40.

As part of the theme for the fall 2019 season of the show, Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will star. Boston Rob and Sandra have both won the show before, but they aren’t returning as competitors.

Rob and Sandra will serve as mentors and they certainly know what they are talking about when it comes to the history of the game. This was a really inventive way to get Rob back on the show, as he had stated that he was retired from competing.

For fans trying to place how they know the two mentors, Sandra Diaz-Twine was the winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, while Rob was the Survivor: Redemption Island winner.

Survivor Season 39 release date: When does show return?

Survivor: Island of the Idols has a release date of Wednesday, September 25. The show returns to its familiar 8/7c time slot on CBS, but the season premiere will be 90 minutes long.

The Survivor premiere will also lead into the Big Brother season finale, giving fans of the reality competition shows all they can handle to wrap up the month of September.

A video below was shared by the show in order to spark interest for the coming season. It certainly looks like this could be an exciting installment of the show, especially if the mentors are excited about their jobs.

Are you ready for MORE Survivor? 🙌🏼 Here’s a glimpse into what’s in store for Season 39. This is #Survivor: Island of the Idols. pic.twitter.com/FRqX1qaAoc — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 16, 2019

It might be hard for fans of the show not to look ahead to Season 40, when a group of former winners is going to be competing for the ultimate title.

Still, it’s going to be exciting to see the fall 2019 season, when a group of 20 new castaways tries to learn from the tutelage of two veterans who have mastered the game.

Survivor will air on Wednesday night at 8/7c on CBS during fall 2019.