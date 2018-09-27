Survivor Injury: Freak accident leads to medical evacuation in Season 37 premiere episode

Survivor premiered it’s the 37th season with David vs. Goliath and things got really interesting right away. One of the key members of the David tribe suffered a freak injury, which led to an early withdrawal from the competition.

Contestant Pat Cusack proved to be a valuable addition to the team by leading the construction of the camp. However, bad luck will strike the David tribe as they returned from losing their first immunity trial.

The boat taking them back to their camp is slammed down by a strong wave, which led to Pat injuring his back. One of the tribe members heard a crack and noticed Cusack was in excruciating pain. The accident occurred off-camera and Pat is seen on a stretcher – groaning in pain.

WOW! The #Survivor premiere is nothing like I expected! I wish Pat a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/vPxlSUHjz1 — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom22) September 27, 2018

Although Pat Cusack didn’t want to be removed from the competition, the medical team decide that his injury will need a further evaluation and force him out the game.

A shocking turn of events brought one tribe to tears, and one castaway's game to an end. Stream the season premiere of #Survivor now: https://t.co/CblHcwlsuc pic.twitter.com/kRnoXgLfyc — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 27, 2018

At the end of Survivor Season 37 Episode 1, it is revealed that Pat was treated for his unspecified injury and went on to make a full recovery. In hindsight, Pat concluded that his health was more important than the competition.

Cusack’s teammates were emotional as he was evacuated in a helicopter. The David tribe is sparred a tribal council but will have to manage without a key player in camp.

Survivor: David vs. Goliath Episode 2 is titled “The Chicken Has Flown the Coop” and airs on October, 3 on CBS.