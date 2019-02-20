Survivor cast 2019: Who’s who on Season 38, Edge of Extinction?

Survivor is back for Season 38 and the cast will include four returning players as well as brand new castaways. Survivor: Edge of Extinction cast members are up against a brand-new twist in the premiere episodes that airs tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Voted off contestants will have a chance to return to the game on Extinction Island. For a chance to return in the game, the castaway will have to survive the desolate island with limited resources or opt out.

Here is the 2019 cast of Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Kelly Wentworth

Kelly Wentworth is a 31-year-old marketing manager that has previously appeared on two seasons of Survivor. She found two idols in previous efforts and will likely have a target on her back.

Chris Underwood

He is 25-year-old with Jeff Probst describing him as a charismatic and handsome contestant who could use his sales skills to get ahead in the game. He is an avid watcher of Survivor and will likely be familiar with some of the returning players.

Keith Sowell

He is a 19-year-old pre-med student and will be one of the youngest castaways this season. He can’t swim and may have to perform in water challenges including jumping off the boat in the premiere episode. Keith believes he will have an advantage in puzzles.

Lauren O’Connell

She is a college athlete that has recently graduated. Lauren will likely be a physical threat with a strong advantage in challenges.

Wendy Diaz

Wendy Diaz is a 25-year-old small business owner with a bubbly personality.

Rick Devens

He is a 33-year-old news anchor, who draws inspiration from Survivor winner John Cochran.

Reem Daly

The 46-year-old who doesn’t believe in strategizing and looking for idols early in the game.

Dan DaSilva

The 38-year-old is also known as ‘Wardog’ and doesn’t want other Survivor contestants to know that he is a law student. He wants to play down his intellect for a strategic advantage.

Gavin Whitson

He is a super fan of Survivor and will have knowledge about the game to put to use.

Julie Rosenberg

Julie applied 17 years ago and finally has a shot at $1 million dollars. She lost 20 pounds in preparation for the role.

Aurora McCreary

McCreary is going to use her skills as a divorce attorney for her social game.

Eric Hafemann

Eric is a firefighter and a family man who believes he has the ability to outlast the others.

Julia Carter

A Survivor superfan with an interesting background.

Ron Clark

Ron is a teacher who works with disadvantaged youth and appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The business magnate advised him to write a book, which earned him enough money to open a school.

Victoria Baamonde

The 23-year-old waitress has a big personality and believes that she will be the comedic relief in the group. She admits to being a flirt but is aware of the dangers of a power couple.

Aubry Bracco

Bracco is a returning player, who has made the jury in previous efforts.

Joe Anglim

Joe is a returning player hoping to get lucky the third time around.

Who will outplay, outlast and outwit in the brand new season of Survivor: Edge of Extinction? Tune in tonight to find out.