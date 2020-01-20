Supernatural season 15 episode 10 promo: Garth returns in The Heroes’ Journey

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

After returning from their winter hiatus with an intense and emotional episode, Supernatural returns with some comic relief as Dean experiences a no good, very bad day.

We all know Dean can get a little angry, and as the little annoyances being to escalate, next week’s promo shows us just how little patience he has.

First, his card gets declined at the grocery store. Then he gets a parking ticket, Sam breaks a pile of dishes, and Dean has to see a dentist (who, if you look closely, is their friend Garth). Then Dean gets sick in a grungy bathroom as a bespectacled person might be holding him at gunpoint.

There’s nothing supernatural about a run of bad luck, but Dean believes it’s more than that.

Our favorite hunter turned werewolf Garth makes an appearance, reasoning that the Winchesters are just dealing with regular people problems for once. Maybe they aren’t used to it.

We see Dean take on a rather large muscle-bound dude with a scarred face, but his blows don’t seem to make much of an impact. Sam looks on, cringing when Dean gets hit. Dean has time to double over and complain about being hit in the stomach — his voice pitched unnaturally high.

I assume since there isn’t any urgency at this point, and by the way that Sam looks past the camera at something with a shocked expression, they won the fight, and something brutal happened to their adversary.

There’s not a whole lot to take away from this episode promo, other than the fact that Garth (DJ Qualls) makes a guest appearance and that it seems to be a more light-hearted episode.

The official synopsis merely says that the boys hit the road to help an old friend but that “their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue.”

There is no sign of Cass (Misha Collins) in the trailer, so maybe he stays behind to catch up on research.

Supernatural returns on Thursday, January 23 at 8/7 C on The CW.