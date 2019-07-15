Supergirl photo reveals the Girl of Steel’s new season 5 look

For four seasons Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl has worn a costume with a skirt to protect National City, but that’s changing in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

A new photo posted to Benoist’s Instagram account shows Supergirl’s new season 5 look, which for the first time has the Girl of Steel in pants.

The look largely stays true to the basic style of Supergirl’s previous costume with a dark blue body suit, red cape, and high red boots.

In addition to the pants, it appears the traditional S emblazoned on the costume is smaller and subtler than in previous versions. Take a look below:

Benoist talked about her character’s new costume in an interview with Kevin Smith over the weekend from the TwitchPrimes Apex Legend 2019 Crown Cup.

In the interview, Smith calls Supergirl’s original costume “one of the greatest costumes in comics.” Still, Benoist seemed excited about the costume change.

She noted that it was very cold shooting in Vancouver so she’s looking forward to wearing pants instead of the skirt with bare legs she’s sported for the past four seasons.

Of the switch to a costume with pants, Benoist confessed, “I’d been gunning for it for a long time.”

You can take a look at the full interview between Smith and Benoist below:

Supergirl’s fifth season will air on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 6.