Street Outlaws Season 10 premiere date revealed

The premiere date for Street Outlaws Season 10 has finally been revealed!

The hit Discovery show will return to our screens on November 27 at 9pm ET/PT on the network.

The season will include a 32-car field drag race at Bristol Dragway with a $100,000 prize for the top four spots — the highest ever seen on the show.

Street Outlaws Season 10 will see Big Chief return to run the list, while Farmtruck and AZN try their best to hold their ranks after finally getting spots on the list last season.

We will also get to see Chuck attempting to stay on top — while Shawn gives his new Murder Nova its debut.

Street Outlaws: Season Sneak Peek Tag your buddies and let 'em know Season 10 of Street Outlaws is gonna be 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥. Posted by Street Outlaws on Monday, August 14, 2017

