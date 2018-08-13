Stormy Daniels, Kirstie Alley represent USA on British Celebrity Big Brother

This week, the dying gasp of summer TV hits the UK as Celebrity Big Brother starts this Thursday.

Host Emma Willis will work with Rylan Clark-Neal presenting the segment “Bit On The Side.”

Adult film entrepreneur Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had unprotected sexual relations with President Donald J. Trump, and Scientologist TV star Kirstie Alley whose well-publicized battles with weight lead her to a lucrative contract with diet and weight loss company Jenny Craig are set to represent the USA as The Sun revealed the cast exclusively.

The theme of the show is “Eye of the Storm” which is ostensibly about “redemption,” which many if not all of the cast are seeking via this payday on reality television.

The group is united by a host of scandals.

Stormy, who real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she and Donald Trump bedded together in 2006 while he was married to Melania. In March of 2006, Barron Trump, his youngest child, was born. Her claims are that he used no condoms and that spanking with a magazine was part of the romp.

“Stormy is the biggest signing for this year’s show and she’ll make headlines around the world,” says one Sun source who was not identified.

Other contestants are Love Island’s Gabby Allen who dated Marcel Somerville, and who is damage control over claims she slept with Dan Osborne.

To make things even more salacious they also booked THE man in question, Dan Osborne, who is described as a “bad boy Towie star” in denial about a tryst allegedly with Gabby and this is all just “weeks after his third child Mia (his second with estranged wife Jacqueline Jossa) was born.”

Awkward!

Also booked is Sally Morgan, who was Princess Diana’s personal psychic accused of fakery.

Followed by Kirstie Alley, a huge star in the 80s but whose struggles with weight outshined her incredible star power. “With the theme of retribution and stars talking about their own publicity storms – Kirstie couldn’t be better suited.”

Married At First Sight star Ben Jardine is also booked. He married Stephanie after meeting on the show but they are allegedly kaput.

Bad Girls Club star Natalie Nunn is booked. She hitched footballer Jacob Payne on TV in 2012. They have a daughter, Journey Ruth Payne. Natalie reportedly suffered a miscarriage three years ago.

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett just recently survived a horrific car crash. Roxanne suffered a concussion, severe bruising and two sprained wrists. She is engaged to boyfriend Lee Walton just seven days after meeting him. Hmm.

Chloe Ayling is a bathing suit model type from South London, who made the news in the UK for a “bogus photoshoot” while allegedly being held captive by a Polish captor Lukasz Herba, 30, for six days. He was reportedly jailed for 16 years in Italy.

Nick Leeson has a dodgy record and has served more than four years behind bars on forgery and fraud charges. The Sun writes: “He went on the run before being apprehended and caged in Singapore for six-and-half years.”

It seems redemption already found him as he was released early in 1999 after being diagnosed with cancer and “has gone on to become a motivational speaker and best-selling author.”

Plastic surgery fan with deep pockets, Rodrigo Alves, better known as the Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on around 160 procedures. He’s booked, along with Ryan Thomas, a reality TV Soap star.

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 (UK) on Thursday.