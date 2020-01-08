Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller update: Is this Married at First Sight couple still together?

A.J. Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen had totally different personalities during their time on Married at First Sight. A.J. was buoyant and outspoken and Stephanie was more laid back and quiet.

During Season 8 of Married at First Sight, Stephanie was A.J.’s voice of reason when he seemed to get a little agitated and A.J. was Stephanie’s excitement when things were a little too calm.

It was no surprise when the couple, who had obvious chemistry from the minute they met, decided to stay together after the experiment ended. But, what has the couple been up to ever since?

A.J. has become an author. His book, How To Not Get Hired, is a comical self-help book that shows some of the worst things A.J. has seen as a career recruiter and staffing agency owner.

The couple has also been traveling a lot since their season wrapped. For the holidays, Stephanie and AJ went to North Carolina to visit family.

They’ve gone to Australia for their anniversary and tried scuba diving.

They’ve also gone to Belize.

Stephanie has hung a little with the other brides from her season of Married at First Sight. Kate, who has a lingerie company, had a pajama party and invited the ladies. Stephanie was there along with Jasmine as they helped Kate begin her new venture.

A.J. has also hung with other cast members, at Target, nonetheless. They even added Keith from Season 9.

The couple doesn’t seem to have any plans to have any children any time soon and even during their time on Married at First Sight, they made it clear that they wanted to do some traveling before settling down to have kids.

Stephanie and AJ are very interactive with their followers on Instagram. And they seem to be having the time of their lives traveling, drinking craft beer, and enjoying each other’s company.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.