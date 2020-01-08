Sign up now for your TV newsletter!
Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller update: Is this Married at First Sight couple still together?
8th January 2020 6:45 PM ET
A.J. Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen had totally different personalities during their time on Married at First Sight. A.J. was buoyant and outspoken and Stephanie was more laid back and quiet.
During Season 8 of Married at First Sight, Stephanie was A.J.’s voice of reason when he seemed to get a little agitated and A.J. was Stephanie’s excitement when things were a little too calm.
It was no surprise when the couple, who had obvious chemistry from the minute they met, decided to stay together after the experiment ended. But, what has the couple been up to ever since?
A.J. has become an author. His book, How To Not Get Hired, is a comical self-help book that shows some of the worst things A.J. has seen as a career recruiter and staffing agency owner.
GIVEAWAY ALERT!!! I'm doing an autographed copy of my book giveaway. Steph and I will even give you a video call to say hello and so I can personalize your free copy! The winner will receive a free personalized copy of my book and 5 runners up will have the option to buy a personalized copy and will also receive a video call from us. Follow the instructions below and get ready to laugh your butt off when you get your copy. . 1) comment on this post and like it. 2) LIKE the book page HowToNOTGetHired (tagged in the pic) 3) check your inbox Saturday to see if you won! BONUS: I post tons of interview and resumé tips & tricks on the HTNGH page so you can gain a competitive edge to get that new job you want!!! . #easypeasy #bookstagram #book #author #authorsofinstagram #selfhelpbooks #coffeetablebooks #published #illustrations #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #howtonotgethired #books #authors #authorsofig @phillysteph
The couple has also been traveling a lot since their season wrapped. For the holidays, Stephanie and AJ went to North Carolina to visit family.
DEC 26! We’re sightseeing in OBX, while visiting family. What do you all do the day after Christmas? Return gifts? Go shopping? Or stay in? . . . . #holidayseason #travelcouple #tistheseason #beach #beachchristmas #obx #nagshead #northcarolina #nc #happyholidays #family #love #marriedlife #beachlife #travelbug #travelbuddy #beachtown
They’ve gone to Australia for their anniversary and tried scuba diving.
#tbt Our Great barrier reef scuba dive from our anniversary trip to Australia last month 🤩 I am finally unloading videos off the #GoPro so I will be posting more soon for you guys! I swear I was a mermaid in a prior life. Who else loves the water as much as me? 🙋🏻♀️ #takemeback . . #australia #vacationmode #vacations #vacay #scubadiving #scuba #diving #scubacouple #anniversary #1year #underwater #greatbarrierreef #ocean #pacific #travelcouples #traveldeeper #explorepage #worldtraveler #worldtravel #travellover
They’ve also gone to Belize.
My #mcm 😍 We are not in Belize at this moment, but we are traveling for the holidays.. to the Outer Banks, NC for a joint family Xmas. More to come soon.. but, who else is traveling for the holidays? Where do you go? . . . #letsgosomewhere #welltravelled #mytinyatlas #exploringtheglobe #couplestravel #iamatraveler #travelstoke #traveling #girlswhotravel #travelbuddy #travelpartner #ladiesgoneglobal #travel #traveltheworld #travelpics #travelgram #ilovetravel #traveladdict #instatravel #travelbug #wanderlust #travelislife #lovetotravel #bucketlist
Stephanie has hung a little with the other brides from her season of Married at First Sight. Kate, who has a lingerie company, had a pajama party and invited the ladies. Stephanie was there along with Jasmine as they helped Kate begin her new venture.
Love these ladies and the time we spend together! Some good ol wine & cheese with my #bridetribe never gets old. Loving @supremecheeseusa for adding a delicious touch to our girl’s night. Of course as Kate digs in for a bite, I scream “Kate cut the cheese!” 😂🤦🏻♀️🧀💨 . . #missYouKristine #bridetribe #mygirls #humor #cheese #funny #girlsnight #friends #wineandcheese #eattravellove #ad #sundayfunday #pajamaparty #ilovecheese #instafood #sundayvibes #smiles #laugh #friendship #friendsforlife #friendsforever
A.J. has also hung with other cast members, at Target, nonetheless. They even added Keith from Season 9.
The couple doesn’t seem to have any plans to have any children any time soon and even during their time on Married at First Sight, they made it clear that they wanted to do some traveling before settling down to have kids.
Stephanie and AJ are very interactive with their followers on Instagram. And they seem to be having the time of their lives traveling, drinking craft beer, and enjoying each other’s company.
Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.