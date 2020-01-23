Station 19 returns tonight on ABC with huge Grey’s Anatomy crossover

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Station 19 return date has finally arrived. The Season 3 premiere airs tonight on ABC, and viewers can find out what has been going on with the firefighters and paramedics from Seattle’s Station 19.

It has been a long hiatus for the show, as ABC hasn’t aired a new episode since spring 2019. Even when Grey’s Anatomy returned in the fall, the network decided to delay the new season of its spin-off show a bit longer.

Andy Herrera, Captain Pruitt, Jack Gibson, Ben Warren, Victoria Hughes, and the rest of the Station 19 cast returns for the first new episode on Thursday, January 23.

Us running to reserve the tv for Thursday. #GreysxStation19 pic.twitter.com/hI9wkkkLk5 — Station 19 (@Station19) January 22, 2020

This episode isn’t just a typical season premiere either, as it will serve as a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy.

It all gets started at 8/7c on ABC, with Station 19 taking over that time slot for the rest of the season. Then, it will continue during the winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, which airs at 9/8c.

But, not everyone from the Station 19 cast returns for Season 3.

What happened to Fire Chief Lucas Ripley on Station 19?

When viewers last saw the show, Fire Chief Lucas Ripley had just died after breathing in toxic fumes at a fire. Played by actor Brett Tucker, viewers loved the character.

He was also loved by Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss), and the couple became secretly engaged in the show.

The engagement between Victoria and Lucas came to an abrupt ending on the show, and it didn’t seem like she was ever going to get over his death.

She did, though, and for any Station 19 viewers that haven’t been watching Grey’s Anatomy, the character of Victoria has crossed over. Now, she is dating Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

Buckle up, because the writers are jumping right into things this season, and there will be a steady stream of new episodes right up until the Station 19 season finale.

A lot could happen, especially since several characters from the show are in peril due to what happened during the Grey’s Anatomy fall finale.

Station 19 airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.