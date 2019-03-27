Southern Charm Season 6 premieres May 15: What to expect

27th March 2019 1:12 PM ET

The Southern Charm trailer for Season 6 dropped this morning and there’s plenty to dissect.

Not only are Naomie Olindo and Ashley Jacobs coming back, with Naomie in a full-time role, but Eliza Limehouse is also joining the cast in a full-time role.

Limehouse is possibly replacing Thomas Ravenel, who the network fired in September 2018 following his arrest.

You can see the trailer below.

First Look at Southern Charm Season 6!

It may be a season of new beginnings, but the same old Charleston drama always finds a way to resurface…#SouthernCharm season 6 premieres May 15 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. pic.twitter.com/BRuKbWk5Dm — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) March 27, 2019

Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Chelsea Meissner are all returning to Southern Charm Season 6 as well.

While Thomas was fired from the show, his on-again-off-again girlfriend Ashley Jacobs will make an appearance or two, possibly to tell his story.

Kathryn Dennis appears to be moving on from all the drama, only crying during one scene where she talks about how she will be a single mother if Thomas goes to jail.

However, she’s busy with a new house, a new sense of self, and a new slew of rumors that she hooked up with her ex-fling, Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Cameran is learning how to cope with a baby, as she gave birth to her daughter in 2017. Craig is pushing ahead with his business ventures and has hired an assistant to keep him going.

Interestingly, Austen is trying to make his relationship with Madison work after trying to decide whether Madison or Chelsea was the woman for him. Meanwhile, he’s putting time and effort into his beer business, hoping to expand his distribution.

In one clip in the trailer, Craig mentions that Shep is changing again, becoming a less-than-friendly person when he drinks. But he has bigger responsibilities now, as he gets a dog he calls Little Craig.

Chelsea has moved on from her relationship with Austen. She has settled into a nice long-distance relationship while balancing the renovation of her home on James Island.

Naomi will introduce her new relationship and start her own company. As fans recall, she quickly moved on from Craig after their split, and she’s ready to put her education to good use.

The new addition, Eliza Limehouse will try to fit into the group, but things may not go well once they remember that she used to have an alliance with Ashley Jacobs.

Southern Charm premieres on Wednesday, May 15 at 8/7c on Bravo.