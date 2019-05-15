SNL alumni are heavily involved in three new animated comedies coming to FOX

FOX’s “animation domination” just got bigger with the help of some former Saturday Night Live cast members. During FOX’s upfront presentation, three new animated comedies have been announced – Bless the Harts, Duncanville and The Great North.

These animated series will be joining The Simpsons, which has been renewed for Seasons 31 and 32, Family Guy’s Season 18, American Dad’s Season 14 and Bob’s Burgers, which is about to begin production of its 300th episode.

The first of three shows to air this fall will be Bless the Harts, which is being created and executive produced by Emily Spivey, known for her work on The Man on Earth, Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live.

According to FOX, Bless the Harts is about a Southern family that is doing their darnedest just to get by while also hoping to achieve the American dream.

“But they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter,” says FOX in a recent press release.

Bless the Harts features the voices of SNL Alumni Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph along with Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Fortune Feimster, Drew Tarver and Mary Steenburgen. Executive producers on the show include Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (from The Lego Movie franchise) and Kristen Wiig.

Duncanville is a midseason comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, who are known for their work on The Simpsons, The Carmichael Show and who worked with Poehler on Parks and Recreation.

Duncanville centers around a “spectacularly average 15-year-old boy” who just so happens to have an incredible fantasy life including people who only exist in his mind.

Poehler does double duty, voicing both Duncan and his mother, Annie. The series also features the voices of Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

The Great North is also a midseason comedy from Loren Bouchard, creator of Bob’s Burgers. This show will follow a single dad in Alaska, doing “his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall,” says FOX.

The Great North will feature the voices of Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate and Will Forte.