Shannon Beador and husband David’s marriage looks close to collapse on RHOC

Just a year ago on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador was renewing her wedding vows with husband David as they tried to patch things up following his affair.

Now 12 months on the pair’s relationship looks on the verge of collapse, with David admitting that her personal issues are causing him to pull away.

David comes clean about his feelings during a heart-to-heart with Shannon on this week’s RHOC episode, in which he tells her that he wishes things were “a lot better” between the pair.

Shannon gained 40-lb in weight before the start of this season, blaming stress levels caused by Vicki Gunvalson, although Vicki has said Shannon needs to stop blaming her.

It came after Vicki claimed last season that David had been physically abusive towards Shannon.

When Shannon brings up her stress levels during her chat with David, he tells her: “I don’t do well when you’re very stressed because I essentially pull away when you’re stressed.”

He also talks about how he tried to convince Shannon not to worry about the allegations, but that she wouldn’t let it drop no matter what he did.

He said: “It didn’t bother me but I know it certainly bothered you. There was nothing I could do and I couldn’t convince you to let it go.”

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County also sees Meghan King Edmonds still dealing with the aftermath of Kelly’s attack on her last week.

Meanwhile, Tamra gets a phone call from Vicki saying she wants them to meet face-to-face to iron out their issues.

Vicki then hosts a big party for her birthday, which sees an old friend reveal some serious gossip about Tamra’s husband Eddie from the past.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.