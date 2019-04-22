Scrapp Deleon denies ever being in a relationship with Moniece Slaughter

On the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Scrapp Deleon has been caught between his baby mama Tiarra and Atlanta newcomer Moniece Slaughter. There was even an altercation between Scrapp and Tiarra when she found out about Moniece.

The latest LHHATL relationship was set up by Scrapp’s mom, Karen “KK” King because she felt like Moniece was a good fit for her son. We even saw that play out when KK tried to convince Scrapp what a great catch Moniece was.

Now, we’re learning that Scrapp Deleon and Moniece Slaughter may not be so serious after all and it doesn’t look like they are working toward anything concerning a commitment.

In a new interview on The Domenick Nati Show, Scrapp denied ever having a committed relationship with Moniece. Instead, he said he and Moniece are “really good friends.”

“We never were really in a comm…I guess for lack of a better term because I’m always trying to get my way out of stuff. We wasn’t in a relationship,” Scrapp explained. “We had an understanding. I like you, you like me…”

You can listen to the rest of the interview below.

Now we have to wonder how Moniece will feel about Scrapp’s relationship denial. Also, it will be interesting to see whether or not Tiarra will feel silly after taking a few swipes at her baby daddy for moving on despite all of her advances.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.