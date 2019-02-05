Say Yes to the Dress America: New wedding series premieres in January 2020

Say Yes To The Dress is coming back with a new series in January 2020. Pic credit: TLC

This morning, TLC revealed a brand new series coming to the network called Say Yes to the Dress America. The new series is set to premiere in January 2020 and will be one to watch for brides across the country.

In a press release shared by the network, TLC reveals that Say Yes to the Dress America will be a 10-part series, which culminates in a two-hour wedding spectacular at the end.

The best part? Casting is currently open, and the network is looking for a bride in every state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

TLC reveals that Say Yes to the Dress America will be unlike any other show that’s been done before, and the network should know, as TLC has become the to-go channel for wedding-related content.

The brides selected for the show will reportedly receive an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City where they will receive a private shopping event at the wedding salon, Kleinfeld Bridal, where they will be gifted a wedding gown for their big day.

In addition, there will be a TLC-hosted pre-wedding reception before the large 52-couple grand wedding at a New York location. Randy Fenoli will officiate the weddings. Based on the filming schedule, the couples will get married this summer.

Howard Lee, President and General Manager for TLC, said he was excited about this brand new series.

“When viewers need their bridal fix, they turn to Say Yes to the Dress. We are beyond excited to expand this beloved franchise and give superfans across the country the chance to be a part of the biggest and most buzzworthy wedding event of the year.”



Say Yes To The Dress America is set to premiere in January 2020.