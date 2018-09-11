SaveBBUSA takes over Twitter as former houseguests and views hope for renewal from CBS

#SaveBBUSA is the latest trending topic on Twitter for Big Brother. With everything that has happened over the last several hours, former houseguests and fans are speaking out to save their guilty pleasure.

Big Brother viewers all over have voiced concern regarding Les Moonves stepping down as the CEO of CBS. Several women have come forward accusing him of sexual abuse and now, he has decided to abandon his position with the network.

Julie Chen is currently stepping away from The Talk while she spends time with family but she has promised to return to host Big Brother 20 on Thursday night. It is a big one, the double eviction night.

Many former players have taken to social media to voice their support for having Big Brother renewed after Season 20 is completed. Twitter is filled with #SaveBBUSA right now. The people have clearly spoken up about their desire to keep the show running.

According to RealVegas4sure (a Twitter user who is assumed to be part of production), the ratings this season have fallen. It is still keeping the demographic it needs, but overall, things are down.

This was shocking because this season had the most uncertainty in the beginning, with a few blindsides along the way.

Even if CBS decides to cancel Big Brother, there is hope that another network would pick it up. It has run 20 seasons so far and each time, the network finds it worth it. #SaveBBUSA is going to be a big deal as the days until the finale become fewer.

At this point, everything is up in the air. Comments on Twitter reflect there is a huge fan base that wants to save the show, even if Julie Chen leaves the network to stand by her husband. Unfortunately, Big Brother without her wouldn’t be the same.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.