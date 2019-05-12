Savage Kingdom, the most brutal, beautiful show concludes on National Geographic

Savage Kingdom on National Geographic is the real game of thrones! There is no mercy here and that is how the predator animals in the Kalahari Desert live their lives.

For those who want more carnage after watching GOT, they can get their violence fix by catching the latest episode on Sunday night and even remember Tywin Lannister, as Savage Kingdom is expertly narrated by Charles Dance.

In this compelling series, we see warring animal clans duking it out for survival and dominance. We follow a pride of lions, where there can only be one king, and the queen doesn’t like her power questioned either.

Also, there is a pack of hyenas who often are a dominant army in this brutal world. Cheetahs are usually loners and they fight for their piece of the kingdom too.

And of course, there are cubs. Unlike Animal Planet’s Too Cute!, these baby animals are not particularly adorable and not all of them make it.

Like all National Geographic specials, Savage Kingdom is expertly shot, but what makes it really stand out is the writing and narration from Charles Dance.

His booming voice and nonplussed delivery are almost eerie and it makes for some brilliant television.

The episodes this season are aptly titled and give a very clear idea of what to expect when viewing. They include Dawn of Darkness, Reign of Terror, Rise of Exiles, War Games, Fall of the Queen and Ascendancy.

Savage Kingdom is not for the faint of heart, but wild things typically are not. Watching predators battle each other for survival and dominance is a spectacular sight to behold.

Savage Kingdom airs Sundays at 10/9c on National Geographic and is On Demand.