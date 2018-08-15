Monsters and Critics

Safaree Samuels’ hairline and other Nicki Minaj jabs turn into huge payday for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star

Safaree Samuels wearing a fur coat and sunglasses during the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion
Safaree Samuels claims to have made $30k in referrals after hairline diss

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj have been broken up for years now but clearly, there is some underlying anger in both of them and recently, it all came to a head.  Good thing for Safaree, Nicki’s Hot 97 interview and the aftermath have only helped out his bottom line.

It all started when Nicki gave an interview to Hot 97 about her new album, Queen. In it, Nicki accused Safaree of stealing her credit card and using it to pay prostitutes.


That didn’t sit well with Safaree and he wasn’t about to keep quiet about it. Instead, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star lashed out at his ex on Twitter, accusing her of nearly killing him.

Safaree also denied that he ever stole a credit card or paid for prostitutes, telling Nicki that it wasn’t him. He also admitted that both of them did things that they shouldn’t have during their 12-year relationship and even confirmed rumors that Nicki was messing with Meek before she split from Safaree.

“We know each other inside out,” Safaree tweeted. “Everything there was for us. I didn’t use your card for prostitutes. We both didn’t trust each other. You did s**t I did s**t. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y’all got together and I’m not mad at that.”

Now if you thought Nicki Minaj was going to let Safaree drag her like that without a response, you’d be wrong. She did respond and she took some big shots at her ex-boyfriend too.

 

Safaree has never denied having a procedure done to restore his hairline and he said as much on Twitter.

Soon after, Safaree tweeted again, asking to leave family out of their feud. After all, if he really wanted to go low about Nicki’s family, that wouldn’t be hard to do.

Soon after, Nicki tried to redirect the feud back to the positive after taking a huge L as Safaree tore her apart on Twitter. It was a smart move but the damage was done and now, everyone is talking about Safaree Samuels’ hairline. Even he has been making jokes about it.

For what it’s worth, Nicki Minaj claimed to have paid 10 racks (or $10,000) for Safaree to get his hairline fixed years ago. On Twitter, he said it was actually $12,000.


The great part about Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj feuding on Twitter is that the whole thing has been very lucrative for the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star. On Wednesday, he tweeted again, letting his fans know just how much.

It turns out that the Safaree Samuels’ hairline diss earned the reality star and rapper a cool $30,000 in referrals because everyone wanted to know who his doctor was. That’s not the only money that he made after battling Minaj on Twitter.


It didn’t take long for Safaree to share more of his good fortune. He claims to have been contacted overnight about writing a book for a $500k payday as well as being asked to endorse Hair Club for Men.

Is Nicki Minaj seething yet? Hopefully she sold a few more records for all of the effort.

