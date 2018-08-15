Safaree Samuels’ hairline and other Nicki Minaj jabs turn into huge payday for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj have been broken up for years now but clearly, there is some underlying anger in both of them and recently, it all came to a head. Good thing for Safaree, Nicki’s Hot 97 interview and the aftermath have only helped out his bottom line.

It all started when Nicki gave an interview to Hot 97 about her new album, Queen. In it, Nicki accused Safaree of stealing her credit card and using it to pay prostitutes.

That didn’t sit well with Safaree and he wasn’t about to keep quiet about it. Instead, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star lashed out at his ex on Twitter, accusing her of nearly killing him.

Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Safaree also denied that he ever stole a credit card or paid for prostitutes, telling Nicki that it wasn’t him. He also admitted that both of them did things that they shouldn’t have during their 12-year relationship and even confirmed rumors that Nicki was messing with Meek before she split from Safaree.

“We know each other inside out,” Safaree tweeted. “Everything there was for us. I didn’t use your card for prostitutes. We both didn’t trust each other. You did s**t I did s**t. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y’all got together and I’m not mad at that.”

Now if you thought Nicki Minaj was going to let Safaree drag her like that without a response, you’d be wrong. She did respond and she took some big shots at her ex-boyfriend too.

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Safaree has never denied having a procedure done to restore his hairline and he said as much on Twitter.

1st off Me and tyga didn’t go to the same dr. We did it the same day. Diff doctors . Listen I don’t know if this has to do with 1st week sales but you need to finish your zen. And don’t talk about vh1 checks cuz the way you’re acting it’s like your auditioning to be on LHH — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Soon after, Safaree tweeted again, asking to leave family out of their feud. After all, if he really wanted to go low about Nicki’s family, that wouldn’t be hard to do.

Soon after, Nicki tried to redirect the feud back to the positive after taking a huge L as Safaree tore her apart on Twitter. It was a smart move but the damage was done and now, everyone is talking about Safaree Samuels’ hairline. Even he has been making jokes about it.

For what it’s worth, Nicki Minaj claimed to have paid 10 racks (or $10,000) for Safaree to get his hairline fixed years ago. On Twitter, he said it was actually $12,000.

The great part about Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj feuding on Twitter is that the whole thing has been very lucrative for the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star. On Wednesday, he tweeted again, letting his fans know just how much.

No joke I made 30k today just by referring ppl to the doctor who did my hairline … Thank youuu all.. the funny thing is it's never been a secret dat pic is 7 years old 😩😂but I'll be posting more info about my doctor later.. thank y'all internet — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

It turns out that the Safaree Samuels’ hairline diss earned the reality star and rapper a cool $30,000 in referrals because everyone wanted to know who his doctor was. That’s not the only money that he made after battling Minaj on Twitter.

Wow. woke up to a book deal offer for over 500k and an endorsement deal for a hair club for men 😂😂😂 and that was the 1st offer 😍😍 THANK YOU BABY 😇 guess imma add author to my long list of hustles — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

It didn’t take long for Safaree to share more of his good fortune. He claims to have been contacted overnight about writing a book for a $500k payday as well as being asked to endorse Hair Club for Men.

Is Nicki Minaj seething yet? Hopefully she sold a few more records for all of the effort.