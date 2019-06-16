Sabine from Trinkets: Who is she?

Katrina Cunningham is the actress who portrays Sabine, one of the characters on the new Netflix series Trinkets. Sabine is a singer and songwriter and appears in four episodes of the Netflix series created by Kirsten Smith, Amy Andelson, and Emily Meyer.

The four episodes fans can see Sabine in of Trinkets are Rearview Mirror, Truth Serum, Monday I’m in Love, and The Great Escape.

In Trinkets, Sabine performs songs such as Birds and The King of Shadows.

Trinkets, a coming-of-age Netflix series, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, June 14. It follows three high school teenagers: Tabitha Foster (Quintessa Swindell), Moe Truax (Kiana Madeira), and Elodie Davis (Brianna Hildebrand).

Elodie meets Sabine in the episode Rearview Mirror and there is an instant attraction. Sabine, a budding rock star, also shows interest in Elodie and convinces the teen to run away with her.

Kat Cunning portrays Sabine

Katrina Cunningham, who portrays Sabine in the series, is a singer in real life, better known by her stage name Kat Cunning.

According to her IMDb page she is queer artist, a choreographer and an actor. She was born in Oregon and graduated with a BFA in Dance from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance.

She began her acting career performing with Company XIV in Baroque-Burlesque Operas. She appeared in several Broadway productions, playing Emilie in Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Lila in Cirque Du Soleil’s Paramour.

She co-wrote the songs she sang as Lila.

She also performed in Refinery 29’s sold out 29Roooms exhibit.

Kat made her television debut as Christina Fuego in six episodes of HBO’s Deuce, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Being a professional singer in real life, Cunningham performed her own original tracks in Trinkets.

Her song Eve was also featured in Riverdale.

Katrina is LGBTQ and many of her songs such as Baby, Wild Poppies, Make U Say, and Stay on the Line, focus on queer sexuality, love, and mental health.