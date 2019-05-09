Ryan Serhant, star of Million Dollar Listing New York, dishes on work, his new baby and tips for small business owners

Ryan Serhant, the star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell it Like Serhant, knows what it takes to make a successful business.

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, which goes on through May 11th, he spoke with Monsters and Critics offering some great tips on how to become a successful entrepreneur.

Ryan Serhant originally had aspirations to become an actor, but he also had a passion for earning money. So, instead of going a more traditional route of entering the service industry while auditioning, he broke into real estate where he is a member of The Serhant Team, a New York City-based, bi-coastal real estate group that has been consistently ranked as the top real estate sales team in New York and is among the top five teams nationwide.

His first book, Sell It Like Serhant, How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine was released in September of 2018 and became a best-seller on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times book lists.

He took the time to speak with Monsters and Critics about his professional journey, how enamored he is with his wife Emilia and his new baby girl, Zena, what he likes to do for fun, what tips he has for renters or buyers in a big city, what insights he has for people during National Small Business Week, how people can cut costs on administration needs and more.

One thing Ryan Serhant emphasizes is a global study that was commissioned by HP that shows how Generation Z entrepreneurs approach things differently from previous generations. A surprising finding is how much this generation wants to devote to helping the community, as well as creating a work-life balance.

See the full interview here!

Ryan Serhant can be followed on social media and Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo, streams on Amazon Prime and has new episodes coming soon.