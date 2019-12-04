Row erupts over Meghan Trainor’s outfit on The Voice during performance with Mike Sabath

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

On last night’s episode of The Voice, Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath hit the stage to perform their new hit song Wave. Trainor appeared on stage dressed in a skimpy all-white outfit that sparked a row on Twitter.

Many wondered whether she was missing “her pants to cover her underwear.’ while others indulged in fat-shaming comments.

Me watching Meghan Trainor on @NBCTheVoice like… pic.twitter.com/g6GjK0cqfn — you can call me al (@rubberbandita) December 4, 2019

Is it my imagination or is Meghan Trainor missing something? Like her pants to cover her underwear #TheVoice — Dee✌ (@dee_crouse) December 4, 2019

I wasn't the only one who commented on what she was wearing. She's a beautiful woman, but her outfit looked like somebody pieced it together and forgot to put some of the bottom on it. — lynanzalone (@lynanzalone) December 4, 2019

Im sorry but what the hell was @Meghan_Trainor thinking.. like for real put some freaking pants on our wear a better outfit for the love of God this is a family show that everyone watches.. @NBCTheVoice you guys need to start watches @gwenstefani outfits as well — Lisa Heath (@LisaHea41928427) December 4, 2019

But some Twitter users came to Trainor’s defense, saying that she looked gorgeous in the outfit and that she was free to wear any outfit that she wanted.

@Meghan_Trainor hi, please disregard all of the white 45+ year old parenrs tweeting about your fit when they should be watching their kids instead! — jayda ♡ (@sadgirljayda) December 4, 2019

I thought she looked gorgeous! — the_sleeper (@deadthyroid) December 4, 2019

Beautiful song! Enjoyed your performance. Ignore the comments on your outfit. All that matters is your comfort level. 😉 — Jen__Hen (@JenHen46304919) December 4, 2019

Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath’s Wave was released in September 2019 through Epic Records. The song was written by both artists and produced by Sabath.

The music video for the song, directed by Matthew Cullen, was released on October 29 and featured Trainor dancing amid a crowd and dressed in a full-length white dress. The video also featured Sabath.

Wave is available for digital download on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and Google Play.

Who is Mike Sabath?

Mike Sabath is a 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer. He attended John Jay High School in Westchester County, New York. He started singing when he was very young and learned to play several instruments, including the piano, guitar, clarinet, and drums.

He has worked with several top artists, such as J Balvin, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, and Pharrell. He has also worked as a music writer for Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and recently signed with Warner Records.

You can find him here on Instagram.

The Voice semifinalists

The Top 8 semifinalists for The Voice Season 17 emerged on last night’s episode (episode 22) of the show after two of the Top 10 were eliminated.

Team Kelly’s Shane Q, Team John’s Marybeth Byrd, and Team Gwen’s Joana Martinez sang for the Instant Save last night.

Shane Q (who sang Killing Me Softly) and Joana Martinez (Somebody That I Used To Know) were eliminated in the Instant Save performances, while Marybeth Byrd (who sang You Are The Reason) advanced to the semifinals.

Previously voted through to the semifinals were Team John’s Will Breman (who sang Young the Giant’s My Body) and Team Gwen’s Rose Short (sang God’s Country). Team Blake’s Ricky Duran (Born Under a Bad Sign) also made it into the semifinals.

Others who made it through to the semifinals included Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot and Hello Sunday, Team John’s Katie Kadan, and Team Blake’s Kat Hammock.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.